Values elevate you to be a higher self

“India is not just a rising power, it has already risen. Its economy has risen at a breath-taking rate... we look forward to a greater role for India at the world stage.” This statement made by the most powerful leader in the world on a global platform recently created much buzz across the world as well as in India.

However, on an introspective note, if one thinks, then the question that comes to mind is that ‘Have we really risen?’ If Yes then to what extent? Are we only happy to see developments in the scientific, technological, space, manufacturing & infrastructural fields? Is that the parameter of our progress?

There is no doubt that science has been a wonderful achievement for us. But, how many of us would be aware of the fact that beneath this development juggernaut our true wealth is lying buried. Remember, our world is not confined to just the physical aspect of life, there is psychology, the spirit, the inner self with which we identify.

What we need to know today is that Who am I? What is it that represents us?

Unfortunately, science does not give us direct answers to all these crucial questions. And hence, we should remind ourselves that we are not prototypes manufactured on an assembly line; we are all individual personalities having our own identities based on our values, personality traits and mannerisms.

Each one of us carries a certain set of values imparted to us by our parents and teachers. However, we should remember that values cannot be known or taught; you have to imbibe them. One needs to experience values in a practical way and enlighten the self to make a difference to the whole world.

Just imagine, if one realised the fact that a single refined individual can uplift and enlighten the whole atmosphere, what would be the scene when everyone of us is refined with values? Doesn’t it sound amazing? So, treat yourself as that anvil from which the spark should come that inspires everybody who comes in contact with you and passes on the values of respect for life, compassion, wisdom, and honesty to all because the more we share our values, the more it multiplies.