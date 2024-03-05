Old pension and new challenges

The resurgence of the OPS across states and may be at the Centre appears inevitable for the new government after the 2024 elections, given the success of the employees achieving their demand in these states despite the central government’s resistance. The Centre, however, continues to create new hurdles. For instance, in a reply to a recent parliamentary question, Pankaj Choudhary, minister of state for finance, said that the PFRDA 2013 and other related regulations do not provide for the refund of the contributions to the state governments, which means the state governments that have switched to OPS are going to have a tough time getting back their money from the pension fund.