One Nation, One Election | Balancing efficiency and democracy

The Indian political landscape is abuzz with discussions and speculations as the government has formed a committee, led by former President Ram Nath Kovind, to investigate the feasibility of 'One Nation, One Election’. This concept, long championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to synchronise Lok Sabha and assembly elections, ushering in a new era of electoral efficiency in India.

At its core, 'One Nation, One Election' seeks to harmonise the timing of elections for the Lok Sabha and all state assemblies. The urgency surrounding this proposal becomes apparent as a series of elections looms, with assembly polls in five states later this year, followed by the Lok Sabha elections in mid-2024.