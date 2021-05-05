A request from frontline workers

Early this morning, I woke up to a call informing me that we had lost yet another officer to Covid-19. Assistant Sub Inspector Nanjappa had been hospitalised after being diagnosed with Covid, but his condition worsened last week and he passed away.

We, as a society are caught up in the same nightmare yet again. When we thought the worst was over and we had left it behind last year. The present incarnation of the virus is frightening and has resulted in helplessness all around us.

The same helplessness surrounds us frontline workers involved in the same duty of requesting people to follow Covid-19 protocols. We thought we were better equipped this time since we knew what the disease was as well as the methods to prevent infection. With a renewed focus on preventing the spread of the disease, we thought we could focus on getting the general populace vaccinated. Yet the devastation has returned with a vengeance taking lives at will. I lost several officers to Covid in Ballari in 2020 and I was determined this time not to lose any more officers.

Yet, that is easier said than done as we are the frontline workers. We have to be on our toes, on the road. We still have to convince people to wear masks and cover their nose. We still have to request people to stay indoors and step out only if absolutely necessary. We still have to convince the millions out there to take this pandemic seriously. Because when you are careless, a frontline worker gets infected. Because when you do not pay heed, a family is bereaved. No one can replace ASI Nanjappa as the son, brother, father, husband and bread earner for the family. For his near and dear ones, it is a permanent, irreparable loss. Until a week ago he was on duty at one of the check posts flagging people for not wearing masks and practising social distancing. The next day he was down with the virus. The best possible treatment was provided to him, yet the virus got the better of him. In less than a week he was gone.

There are many like him who are out there. If in the police department, we are on night rounds to ensure safety as the city sleeps, while some miscreants are awake. We have to ensure order in crowded places like hospitals or vaccine queues, which brings us dangerously close to the infection. Similarly, other frontline workers like sanitation department staff who clean up after people or pick up the garbage strewn around. There are health workers nursing patients round the clock. Many work out of compulsion, while many genuinely like to serve people. ASI Nanjappa is not the only one who has died while trying to save people from getting infected. There are many unknown faces, many faces whose name we never cared to ask for.

The millions out there whom he served, for whom he risked being exposed to the deadly virus and stood on duty, will not even care that he passed away while trying to convince you to wear a mask and practice social distancing. What irks me the most is the callous attitude of the people who defy rules and spread the virus. As frontline workers, we do not have the luxury of working from home. We are a handful of us trying to keep millions of you safe. We need your cooperation. We are here to serve, but remember we are humans too. Remember, we too have families who have lost their lives, are gasping for breath, looking for a bed, and asking for oxygen; while we stand on duty till our last breath. We do not ask for much. All we are asking is for responsible behaviour to save yourself and your dear and near ones. It will save your life and not let the sacrifice of Nanjappa and a hundred others before him, be in vain. Be responsible for yourself and your fellow citizens. We are all in this together. We will survive only if YOU are careful. We all will perish if you lower your guard. Each one save one.

(The writer is DCP (North East))