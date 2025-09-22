<p>Kalaburagi: A 17-year-old girl died and four members of her family sustained serious injuries in a wall collapse following heavy rain in Yadrami town in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kalaburagi">Kalaburagi </a>district in the early hours of Monday. The incident occurred at 2.30 am when all the family members were asleep in the dilapidated house.</p><p>Kalaburagi district has been receiving heavy rainfall for the last week. As a result, rivers are overflowing and many bridges are submerged. The continuous showers have also caused damage to several houses.</p>.Heavy rains continue to lash Kalaburagi district .<p>The girl's death on Monday sparked off a protest from people in the town in front of the community health centre. They demanded Rs 25 lakh compensation for the family of the deceased girl and criticised the tahsildar and other officials for not visiting the spot. </p><p>The protesters also urged Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board chairman Ajay Singh to visit the spot as he represents the Jevargi constituency in the Assembly. </p>