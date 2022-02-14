‘Hijab personal choice, not against Constitution, troubles no one in class’

Campus Front of India (CFI), a student outfit of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), has been providing ‘legal and moral support’ to the six Muslim students of Government Women’s PU College, Udupi, whose objection to the restriction on wearing the hijab in the classroom has kicked up a massive political and religious row across the state. Both the BJP and the CFI have made charges against each other for fuelling the controversy to a point of no-return.

In an interview with DH’s Naveen Menezes, CFI state president Athaulla Punjalakatte says the student body is planning to take up a legal fight against political leaders who are accusing the CFI of being an extremist organisation. Excerpts:

Q. When did you first learn about the differences over the dress code in the Udupi college?

A. We were aware of the differences in December itself and hoped that the matter would be settled amicably at the college level. They approached us only when the college administrative committee, headed by MLA Raghupathi Bhat, did not approve their request. Since students were not allowed inside the classroom and only two months were left for the exams, we advised them to hold a protest and seek the help of the media.

Q. There are reports that Muslim students joining a protest rally called by the ABVP triggered the whole controversy. Is that true?

A. Not at all. The hijab-wearing students were rebuked constantly. There have been instances when lecturers tried to remove the hijab of these students by force. We have also got an audio (recording) of a lecturer, teaching in Government PU College, Udupi, who was heard badmouthing Muslim students.

The college committee says only eight Muslim students refused to adhere to the no-hijab-in-class rule while more than 75 other students do not have any issue with it.

Wearing hijab is a personal choice and it does not in any way violate the Constitution. I have women in my family who do not wear it. The CFI is nobody to dictate a dress code for students. Each family has a different point of view on the hijab. Some are orthodox and some are liberal. There should be no ban on wearing the hijab inside the classroom as it causes no problem to other students. If the hijab identifies oneself with a particular religion, then so do their names.

Q. A few private colleges in coastal Karnataka continue to ban the hijab inside the classroom.

A. A private college is within its right to prescribe such rules but that should be clearly mentioned during the admission process. If a Muslim family does not approve of it, they can stop sending their daughter to that particular college. But such a rule should not be prescribed in a government college run with public money. The college should be open to all.

Q. In response to the hijab row, some student groups are demanding the right to wear saffron shawls. What do you say about that?

A. This is being done to mislead the court. Muslim women have been wearing the hijab inside classrooms for many years. In some colleges, the headscarf is of the same colour as the uniform. Some outfits started distributing shawls to students to build a false narrative.

Q. There is also a proposal to ban namaz in school or college premises.

A. We have not made such requests. Muslim students do not necessarily have to offer namaz in school or college premises. It can be done at the nearest masjid, house or even on a ship. There have been instances where we have asked college managements to tweak class timings on Friday so that Muslim students can offer namaz without losing attendance.

Q. CFI is being called an extremist organisation. Are you?

A. We plan to take legal action against individuals and political leaders who are making defamatory and baseless allegations. We are a student body. A majority of our fights have been for non-Muslim causes. The BJP wants to gain political mileage by branding us as anti-India. They want to polarise voters as 2023 Assembly elections are approaching. The BJP has been successful politically but it has left the country divided over religion.

