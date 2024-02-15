Pokhara airport creates an air pocket in Nepal-China ties

The warmth in Nepal-China ties seems to be dissipating, the recent being the debates surrounding the Pokhara International Airport (PIA). The airport, built by China, is the focal point of recent civil society protests in Nepal. The rallying point is that Beijing may develop an opportunity with the pretext of non-repayment of loans to place its military at the airport, and, thus, by extension on Nepalese soil, and challenging Nepal’s sovereignty.

The Pokhara airport is a symbol of national pride for the people of Nepal, and its completion is a dream come true for many Nepalese, as this has been in the works since the 1970s. The high cost which resulted in the delay was addressed when China agreed to meet a substantial part of the monetary and technology part of the project. An agreement between Nepal and China was signed in 2016 and Nepal is expected to start the repayments in 2026.

However, Nepal is slowly waking up to the reality of China’s ‘help’. Reports have emerged of mismanagement on the Chinese side, corruption, and inflated costs. Adding to the woes, to date no major international flights are passing through the airport, adding to Kathmandu’s fears that this is proving to be a financial fiasco.

By the looks of it, the Pokhara airport could become the next Hambantota in the region. The Hambantota port in Sri Lanka was built with China’s help and is often cited as a prime example of Beijing’s debt-trap diplomacy. With mounting losses, and shoddy construction, Kathmandu will find it hard to service the debt incurred for the PIA. Some reports claim that during his last visit to Beijing in in September, Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal wanted the $216 million loan associated with the Pokhara airport to be converted to a grant. No statement concerning this was released by China.