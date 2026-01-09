DH Popcorn | Name game

<p>Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have named their son Vihaan. He played Major Vihaan Singh Shergill in the war film Uri, so. That’s a nice way of reminding yourself of one of your most memorable roles. Not all roles lend themselves to such a tribute, though. Can’t name your child Gabbar Singh, Mogambo, or Vicky Donor, no? Katrina Kaif is a sweet name. Out here, Kannada speakers not used to such glam names invariably got it wrong — “Katrina knife-a?” Sumnirappa, it’s neither a pair of scissors nor a knife.</p>