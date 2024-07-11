Population and power

Demography is a major source of power and progress. On the occasion of World Population Day, we need to take stock of the impact of important demographic shifts and transitions for the global geopolitical landscape. Countries need to address these demographic challenges more seriously. The world has come a long way since the days of Thomas Malthus who was concerned about the geometric/exponential growth of the population vis-à-vis the arithmetic growth of resources, leading to the phenomenon of the ‘Malthusian Cycle’.