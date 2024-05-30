Quantum education: Get ready for tomorrow

An algorithm is a set of rules that produces an output for an input. It performs computations involving decision-making and data processing, essentially solving problems of interest. Current computers are built using quantum devices (such as semiconductors), but the calculation algorithm is driven by classical (Boolean) logic, using bits (0 or 1, i.e., a switch that is ‘off’ or ‘on’). Quantum computers employ quantum logic; they use quantum bits, or qubits (quantum superpositions of 0 and 1). Quantum computing employs abstract mathematics, but it is highly successful in describing nature. It produces exceptional power to implement computations. Quantum computers are, however, not expected to replace classical algorithms. They will nonetheless have the capacity to outperform classical machines in an unimaginable way, addressing the mounting demands of our changing world. The earliest schemes that made use of qubits are the Deutsch-Jozsa algorithm (1992), Shor’s factorisation scheme (1994), Simon’s algorithm (1994), and Grover’s search algorithm (1996). Now, quantum computational schemes have advanced to address complex problems.