Ratan Tata | The titan who led with heart, humility, and humanism

<p>The world woke up today to the news that Ratan Tata, the visionary industrialist, philanthropist, and true <em>karta</em> of the Tata Group, has passed away. For many, this is not just the loss of a business icon. It feels like the closing of a chapter in the story of India itself. We often say ‘the end of an era’ when we lose someone important, for Ratan Tata this phrase holds deep truth. His departure leaves a void not only in our corporate ecosystem but also in our national consciousness.</p><p>Ratan Tata was a man of unwavering values, a figure whose quiet strength spoke volumes. His journey at the helm of the Tata Group was not an easy one. Inheriting the legacy of the great J R D Tata, he faced scepticism from within the conglomerate itself. The powerful satraps, long-serving executives who wielded considerable influence, doubted his ability to fill such monumental shoes. But Ratan Tata was resolute. His understated, shy demeanour masked a fierce determination to transform the group, not by force, but by vision and values. Under his leadership, the Tata Group was streamlined, governance was strengthened, and a cohesive strategy was crafted to unify its many arms. The Tata Group became synonymous with integrity, innovation, and ethical business practices under his watch.</p><p>It is impossible to overstate the role Ratan Tata played in shaping modern India’s industrial landscape. He was one of the first Indian business leaders to understand the importance of a global footprint, years before ‘Brand India’ was recognised internationally. His acquisitions of Tetley Tea, Corus Steel, and Jaguar Land Rover were bold moves that startled many in Corporate India. They seemed almost audacious at the time, but Ratan Tata’s courage, vision, and belief in the Tata Group’s potential were unwavering. Even when the global financial crisis of 2008 threatened these acquisitions, he navigated the storm with calm and grace, emerging on the other side with a stronger, more resilient conglomerate.</p><p>Ratan Tata’s ability to balance global ambition with a commitment to his country’s growth was remarkable. He was a visionary industrialist who deeply understood the value of service to society. His resolve to innovate and his dedication to social responsibility set him apart. Under his stewardship, the Tata Group not only expanded into new markets and industries but also became a model for ethical leadership. Whether it was in times of crises or during periods of growth, his humility and steadfastness were constants. His simplicity, humility, and kindness starkly contrasted the enormity of his achievements.</p><p>What truly set Ratan Tata apart, however, was his curiosity about the future. Despite his towering stature in Indian business, he was never content to rest on his laurels. His personal investments in startups such as Paytm, Ola Electric, and Zivame showed that he was always looking forward, and deeply engaged with the emerging trends that would shape the future of business. Unlike many of his peers, he did not fear disruption but embraced it, often personally funding new entrepreneurs and their ideas. Ratan Tata’s belief in the power of innovation and his support for the startup ecosystem offer invaluable lessons for all leaders — to remain relevant, open to change, and to invest in the future, even when that future looks vastly different from the present.</p><p>Through his leadership, Ratan Tata showed India Inc. the value of resilience, adaptability, and grace. His life was a masterclass in leading with purpose, a reminder that leadership is not about the loudest voice but the most lasting impact. His legacy will continue to guide not only the Tata Group but also Indian industry for years to come. He was simply the tallest humanist in our midst.

As we reflect on his life and contributions, we are reminded of his deep sense of duty, the way he carried the Tata Group with the seriousness of a <em>karta</em> — the head of a family. In doing so, he showed Indian business leaders that success is about service, about something larger than oneself. The values he lived by will remain etched in our hearts and serve as a guiding light for all who follow in his footsteps. In a world of over 8 billion people, he was a rarity!</p><p>The truest tribute to Ratan Tata would be for the Tata Group to achieve profitable scale and significance in each of its businesses, all while holding its values intact. For India Inc., the lesson is equally profound: to wear successes lightly and embrace failures as opportunities for growth. As we bid farewell to this giant of a man, we can find comfort in the thought that he is now watching over his <em>karmabhoomi</em> — India — from his new heavenly abode, ever guiding, ever inspiring, as he always did.</p><p>Goodbye, Mr Tata. You will be deeply missed, but your legacy will live on, stronger than ever.</p><p><em>(Srinath Sridharan is a policy researcher and corporate adviser. X: @ssmumbai.)</em></p><p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>