Redesigning Bengaluru: Lessons from Barcelona

Barecelona’s innovation in planning goes hand in hand with research experiments that are closely monitored. Pigeons, whose populations have exploded over the years, are being controlled by using food laced with hormones. Small pollinator parks have been set up at intersections, with ‘insect hotels’ – logs with holes, which insects have begun to use. These parks are undulating, designed to capture rainwater and send it to underground filtration tanks – Barcelona has a water crisis, and every drop of water is important. Using door-to-door waste collection, the city has significantly increased the amount of waste recycled. New tree species, selected for climate tolerance, have been planted to increase biodiversity and resilience to urban stress. The level of thought that has gone into every tiny detail is impressive -- from the cultural and artistic aspects to research on ecology and hydrology, and even on human behaviour and the use of play spaces by children.