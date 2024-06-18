Rediscovering the charm of home

I spent a considerable amount of time complaining about Bengaluru’s traffic, potholes, corruption, water problems, and soaring temperatures—only until I had to relocate to a different city in a neighbouring state. It’s then that I realised how wrong I was to look at the ‘glass half-empty’ and not the glass half-full.
With that enlightenment, I missed Bengaluru dearly and looked forward to every opportunity to come to nammooru. That, however, was not easy. With two small children, my wife feared that even a day of my absence could potentially result in complete mayhem. Last month, when my in-laws visited us, both my wife and I jumped at the opportunity to get our respective ‘me-times’. I chose a day in Bengaluru.
The friendly banter of the KSRTC conductor emanated the first feeling of homecoming. The cool breeze of the wee hours welcomed me to the city that is kept naturally ‘air-conditioned’. Thanks to app-based autos, bargaining five times for the right fares was passé. Being a Sunday, the city was slowly warming up for the day. Milkmen and newspapermen quickly went about their business. Pretty rangolis were being drawn on clean, newly tarred roads.
One thing I love having as soon as I’m home is a large steel tumbler full of cool Cauvery water!
My house, which seemed quite large while growing up and somewhat small now with a new generation coming in, still seemed just perfect. Neither too large to miss our neighbours nor too small for comfort and privacy. Since my stay was just for a day, I was conscious of the passing minutes. The piping hot tea in one hand and the day’s Deccan Herald in the other reminded me of my teens. After savouring them both, I headed for a quiet walk in the market close by. The vegetable and fruit vendors were just setting up their stalls. Traffic was sparse. The small temples, the post office, and every shop on the road brought back sweet memories.
After I had started staying away from home, my mother had mastered the art of dishing out all my favourite items within the span of my stay, however short it may be.
Today it was bisibele bath and gasagase payasa (kheer made from poppy seeds). After a sound siesta, it was time for another stroll. I chose the vibrant Jayanagar market, abuzz with the Sunday crowd. With the city’s “natural air conditioning” at work and the amber sunset hues, zestful hawkers, and delicious street food, it was an experience that was way more fulfilling than visiting any glitzy mall. And a much smaller carbon footprint too!
As I relished another glass full of cool water, it was time to say goodbye and cheer with a glass half full!