Rediscovering the charm of home

My house, which seemed quite large while growing up and somewhat small now with a new generation coming in, still seemed just perfect. Neither too large to miss our neighbours nor too small for comfort and privacy. Since my stay was just for a day, I was conscious of the passing minutes. The piping hot tea in one hand and the day’s Deccan Herald in the other reminded me of my teens. After savouring them both, I headed for a quiet walk in the market close by. The vegetable and fruit vendors were just setting up their stalls. Traffic was sparse. The small temples, the post office, and every shop on the road brought back sweet memories.