Reducing inequality isn’t a ‘dangerous game’

Contrary to the above “dangerous game” imagined by the Prime Minister, what the common people of this country do not seem to have realised is that it is in the other direction – from the poor to the rich – that wealth is flowing, thanks to the policies of the Modi government over the last 10 years – be it by way of write-offs of bank loans to the tune of Rs 25 lakh crore since 2014, as per a response by the RBI to an RTI request, or by way of revenues foregone through budgetary provisions, such as cutting corporate tax rates. Such revenues foregone through government munificence for corporates and the rich have exceeded Rs 13 lakh crore in the last 10 years. Such concessions to the rich amount to more than the budgets allocated for health, nutrition, education spending and the NREGS.