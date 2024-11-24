Home
Remember. Rise. Reclaim
Constitution at 75

Remember. Rise. Reclaim

The Constitution had a poor beginning when it came to women in the Court’s early years. This injustice was noted later and the Court shifted from a formalistic understanding of equality to a substantive understanding of equality for women.

Indira Jaising
Last Updated : 23 November 2024, 23:21 IST
B R Ambedkar noted that the Constitution of India was not a mere lawyers’ document – “It is a vehicle of life and its spirit is always the spirit of age.” Seventy-five years since the adoption of the Constitution, its living text continues to guide India along the vision of its founders. But these are also times when the constitutional spirit is increasingly in conflict with reactionary narratives that undermine the tenets of the document. The Prism looks at the milestone with a throwback to the Constitution’s framing principles, nods to its endurance, and underlines threats to its foundational ideas.

