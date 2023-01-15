Replace famine of peace with harvest of love

Quite honestly, it is becoming extremely difficult to discern why there seems to be a famine of peace weakening the world structure currently, closer home we feel it as well, as within ourselves too at times. After all, the world comprises individuals who should introspect about disintegration of society as a consequence of where we’re heading …

An absence of peace can be construed as a presence of violence spawned by war, by raging tempers left uncontrolled; similarly from domestic conflict to ethnic estrangements, to domination of the masses by powerful voices spewing words of racist or communal hate, encouraging followers to retaliate brutishly towards sometimes perceived hurtful sentiments and historical happenings better left

buried.

Is a paucity of peace what most of us desire? I am inclined to think ‘NO’, because what stems from a threat of violence is a deeper discontent, a greater fear of living in uncertain circumstances, a fostering of mental and physical insecurity, not knowing who will pounce literally to destroy another, for financial gain, ideological gain, egoistic uphandedness, relationship disconnects, or religious

misunderstandings.

It’s time to contemplate deeply about the end results which lead society into a morass of apprehension, poverty of body, mind and soul, literally and figuratively. The concept of the United Nations Organisation (UNO) constituted after the devastating World Wars of last century, is to strive to bring countries under its umbrella, to share a common platform of peaceful interdependence and use of strengths and resources for mutual benefit of both givers and receivers. We’re all born equal; why then do we make these distinctions that we’re not, just because the circumstances which emanate from natural calamities or manmade judgements collapse economic systems especially. The desperation then leads to harming one another to seek a way out of dilemmas, not realizing that more damage is created through misdirected opinions and actions. Should we not be more accepting and endeavouring of ways and means to lead us to sing joyfully and act out with conviction, the lyrics of a famous universal hit of yesteryear ‘We are the World, We are its People’, thereby spreading a ‘harvest of love’ to replace a ‘famine of peace’!