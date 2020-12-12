Dear Santa Claus

Who says only kids can write to dear old Santa Claus ahead of Christmas? The times have changed and even grown-ups have needs and wishes given the challenging situation we live in. Some of my friends have written to the portly resident of the North Pole, who they believe is the epitome of kindness and the hope that anything is possible. Here is a small selection.

Dear Father Christmas, I am not a materialistic person and have never asked anyone for gifts. But this time, as you know, this coronavirus is so deadly that I fear for my life. All I want is a reliable Covid vaccine, whichever is ready that you can get. Is this asking for much from a septuagenarian suffering from perennial cold and cough and living by herself? I know you can satisfy my desire.

Dear Jolly Old Santa, all my adult life, I’ve been giving Christmas presents but for the first time I am unable to do so as my bank balance has hit a new low. Would you mind dear Santa if I could have a few masks, visors, sanitisers, sprays, soaps, straws and sippers? These could be very useful as gifts in present times.

Dear Mr. Claus! I trust you are fit and fine in these strange times and hope it is not too cold out there. How are the reindeers? As you know, I have been working from home for the last eight months and will likely continue for some more months. To work competently, I need a regular power supply and Wi-Fi as well as a noise cancellation headphone, webcam, a mike and a Bluetooth speaker. Can you work your magic, please?

Beloved St. Nick! Please be sympathetic towards me and heed my request. First I lost my job, then my wife lost her job, my son is on half salary and we are struggling to keep the wolf from the door. Life has become very stressful. As a powerful figure on this planet and close to Jesus, can you please help us get our jobs back to put an end to our misery?

O Giver of Glad Tidings! You have always kindly fulfilled my wishes during my childhood and I’m returning to you after many years. All I am asking for is a joyous and peaceful 2021. And yes, can you put an end to violence, anger, hatred, insults, mistrust, intolerance, divisions, fanaticism and all such distasteful things happening around us? This would be the best gift ever and I need this from you please to continue to believe in you.