Ruby and Tommy

In light of the seriousness of the situation, the management committee convened a meeting. It was decided that Ruby should be sterilised and vaccinated. After all, there was no guarantee that she would not attack even children and women in the housing society. Ruby was taken away by the municipal corporation and kept there for a week. When she returned, she appeared pale and didn’t bark for the next few days. Everyone wondered if Ruby would return to her old self. After about a month, her combative and hostile posturing disappeared, replaced by tail-wagging at the sight of residents and happily accepting biscuits from overjoyed children.