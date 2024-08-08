Four years ago, a frail-looking Ruby accidentally strayed into our housing society premises and gave birth to six cute-looking pups. Strangely, all these pups were whisked away in no time by either housemaids or relatives of residents visiting the housing society. Our gardener took two pups for his kids, who love pets. Sadly, no one spared a thought for the mother of these pups. Soon, she became a beloved member of the society. Everybody showered her with love, from kids to elders, and provided her with milk and food.
However, after they were all taken away, there was a sudden change in her behaviour. She became aggressive and started attacking outsiders without provocation.
One day, Rubby ended up biting an old lady for no reason, leaving her in a pool of blood and requiring hospitalisation. Fortunately, she survived. It was evident that Ruby was finding it extremely difficult to cope with the disappearance of her pups, leading her to behave unpredictably. Residents, including children, slowly distanced themselves from Ruby, fearing hostile behaviour.
In light of the seriousness of the situation, the management committee convened a meeting. It was decided that Ruby should be sterilised and vaccinated. After all, there was no guarantee that she would not attack even children and women in the housing society. Ruby was taken away by the municipal corporation and kept there for a week. When she returned, she appeared pale and didn’t bark for the next few days. Everyone wondered if Ruby would return to her old self. After about a month, her combative and hostile posturing disappeared, replaced by tail-wagging at the sight of residents and happily accepting biscuits from overjoyed children.
Two years ago, Ruby found a soulmate in Tommy, a stray dog who was given shelter in our society. Ruby and Tommy are often spotted enjoying playful interactions throughout the day while sharing companionship with a charming cat belonging to a resident.
They both always keep watch at the main gate of the housing society despite the presence of guards. Ruby barks whenever a new visitor enters their name in the registrar. Both of them often pursue food delivery bikes that enter the premises. They keep moving around the society at night while closely monitoring the main gate. With Ruby and Tommy around, there is never a dull moment in our housing society.