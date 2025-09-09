Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Sabotaging the future | BJP’s assault on public education

Sabotaging the future | BJP’s assault on public education

India’s crumbling education base threatens its aspirations for technological and economic leadership.
Renuka Chowdhury
Last Updated : 09 September 2025, 05:56 IST
Last Updated : 09 September 2025, 05:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
BJPOpinion

Follow us on :

Follow Us