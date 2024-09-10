SEBI chief must go now

Generally speaking, SEBI has in many ways been unable to keep its independence from the government, unlike the RBI, which has at least attempted to strike an independent chord. Yet, the RBI man on the SEBI board, like others, has kept his silence so far. SEBI and RBI are both statutory bodies. The RBI website’s URL is rbi.org.in; SEBI’s is sebi.gov.in --- one at least proclaims to be separate from the government, while the other headlines itself as a part of the government, or so it seems. And thereby hangs many a tale!

(The writer is a journalist and faculty member at SPJIMR. Views are personal) (Syndicate: The Billion Press)