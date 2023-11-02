Small projects, big impact

Over the last few years in this country, everything has been big and grand. Cities are big, infrastructure is big, and development is big. And yet, amidst all this progress, so much seems to be falling by the wayside. The reality is that, despite the extensive urbanisation, over 60% of our population still resides in rural areas and may actually prefer their rural lives, provided they have improved living conditions. Despite the immense push for infrastructural development, there are adverse consequences, particularly for the larger, often overlooked, rural populations and the country’s ecology. Take, for instance, the increasing number of accidents resulting from overpopulation, climate change, and extensive infrastructure development in the Himalayas. Experts now suggest that the region might have been more environmentally sustainable with smaller, community-driven infrastructure projects.