Soil as carbon sink

This awareness has its roots in the grassroots initiatives of the people. One illustration is from a Gujarat farmer who transitioned in 2000 from conventional chemical farming on a 40-acre plot to an organic paradigm, cultivating diverse crops, each on less than an acre. Starting with soil organic carbon (SOC) at 0.52% (the percent ratio: gC/100 g of topsoil), he achieved a remarkable improvement to 1.16% in a decade through organic and biodynamic practices. It is now at 1.44%. These numbers imply the farm achieved a historical average annual carbon sequestration rate of 2 tCO2e/ha/year, with additional sequestration through soil inorganic carbon (SIC), such as char. Notably, his farm is financially sustainable without subsidies.

Shifting from an $18 billion annual spend on chemical fertiliser subsidies to an agro-ecological approach not only funds climate resilience but also yields a potential $63 billion value for India’s climate services (based on its 155 million hectares of arable land and the US EPA’s recently proposed carbon price at COP28 of $204 per tCO2e). This would fetch a compelling $6,700 annual payment for climate services income for our Gujarat organic farm. Clearly, there is a high opportunity cost to maintaining conventional paradigms.