Speak Out | February 28, 2024

“People are trying to join the BJP to serve the country and society. I welcome all those who have joined the BJP today. BJP is a family and you have become part of this family. We have an aim to make India developed by 2047 and we will move forward with it," Madhya Pradesh BJP chief V D Sharma told PTI.

Echoing similar sentiments, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday that disintegration is afflicting the Congress and the opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A. as they are unable to keep their flock together.

