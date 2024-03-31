Step it up with Manila

Despite the July 2016 ruling at The Hague quashing any historical claims, upholding local traditional communities’ rights over fishing and criticising environmental degradation due to dredging projects, China has built more than 3,000 acres of infrastructure on the disputed islands and deployed missiles, fighter jets and naval forces and has denied freedom of navigation to other countries, including the Philippines and India. This is destabilising one-third of globe shipping and nearly 40% of Indian trade. China has aggressively sent oil rigs and coastguard ships to intimidate the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and other disputants and users of the sea. Beijing wanted an exclusive but non-binding “Code of Conduct” with some South-East Asian countries, in a bid to diminish the stakes of the US, Japan, Australia and India in the region.