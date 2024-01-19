Taiwan defies China through the ballot. India must bite the bullet on its security concerns

Either way, if India is serious about the Indo-Pacific, it can no longer ignore the question of Taiwan’s security and the implications that constant Chinese threats against the island nation have for regional security and attitudes towards India. While New Delhi is justified in thinking that the US and its allies bear a greater responsibility for Taiwan’s security than India does, it cannot always hide behind this argument if it is to strengthen its leadership role in the region. This is also true if New Delhi wants to impart confidence to other nations threatened by Beijing’s political, economic, and military coercion that India is both capable of defending itself and supporting them. In fact, in the age of interlinked regional security complexes and theatre commands for militaries, it is harder to argue that India can separate its security interests on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China from developments in the East China Sea, South China Sea, or the Taiwan Strait.