Taken for a free ride

I was not prepared for what lay ahead on my ride back home. It was an hour and a half ride and quite an ordeal. I did not get a seat and was jostled and pushed. As we covered the distance, the bus seemed to get more crowded. There was no place even for my feet, which were stepped on several times. I was in the middle of the bus, one stop away from mine. I realised that it was going to be a struggle to reach the exit.