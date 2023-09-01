The ants go marching...

Though I derived pleasure from the pastime of watching rows of ants, I took care to place myself at a safe distance when I came across red ants and huge, quite visible, black ants. Unlike the small black ants, which are innocuous, the red ants and big black ants sting whoever comes in their way or disturbs them. However, I never attempted to slay ants, even red ants and big, black ants, simply because I loved them, and I always regarded ants as our little, wise teachers, which teach humans how to be disciplined, how to maintain unity, how to work hard in silence, how to share food in a community peacefully and unselfishly, and how to be concerned and compassionate towards our fellow human beings.