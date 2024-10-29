The easy way to spiritual growth

<p class="bodytext">It is believed that human life is precious and the most useful form of birth in the cycle of karmic journey. It is one where the soul gets the opportunity to get cleansed of its load of sinful reactions or bad karma, accumulated over the various lives it has led, housed in different material bodies. As such, human life is one endowed with immense responsibility, unlike those of animals where life revolves around eating and mating.</p>.<p class="bodytext">How to go about purification of one’s soul? In the earlier yugas (eras), austerities, penance, sacrificial rituals were stipulated, but these entailed undertaking of severe vows, penance and hardships. These may not be possible for the humans of the present Kaliyuga, as the physique, mind-set, and life span do not match those of the humans of the earlier eras. As such the sadhana prescribed is the chanting of the holy name of the Almighty, known as the naama-sankeerthana.</p>.<p class="bodytext">As per Lord Krishna’s deciding words in the Gita(v18.66), Sarva dharman parityajya mam ekam sharanam vraja, aham tvam sarva papepyo mokshaishyaami…, absolute surrender to the lord can exonerate each one from the bad effects of past sins. How do you show your surrender? Observing Vedic rituals, the study of the vedas and upanishads are not possible for everyone.</p>.<p class="bodytext">As the timeless vedas have sprouted from the Almighty Himself, remembering Vishnu alone or any of His avatar forms with devotion is an easy way of serving the purpose of Vedanta philosophy. Chanting or naama-sankeerthana with devotion can be done by all - irrespective of gender or creed - at any time, becoming an excellent engagement of some of our free time.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Naming one’s offspring with names of the almighty is a good way to keep uttering the holy name frequently and naturally. Its significance is seen from the Srimad Bhagavatam in the life of a virtuous individual, nobleman-turned-sinner by name Ajamila who averted the fangs of Yama and hell when he called out to his son, Narayana, on his deathbed. Coincidentally he happened to remember the lord Narayana too, who reacted with His boundless mercy as if Ajamila had called out to Him. Ajamila was given a second chance wherein he spent his life in atonement and obtained salvation thereafter. </p>