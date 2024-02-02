The erosion of Schedule X

The speaker is wrong in attempting to identify the true Shiv Sena section. It is important to clarify that the speaker is not required by Schedule X to make the decision on whether a group is an actual party. Only the Election Commission of India has the authority to determine this subject. Which party the lawmakers defected from, or which was their original political party, is the sole question that the Speaker must determine in some situations as a preliminary matter. An elected member of the House must be regarded as a member of the political party, if any, by which he was nominated as a candidate for election as such, according

to the explanation provided in paragraph 2(1). This

deeming clause provides unequivocal clarity on this matter. Determining which group is the true party unrelated to the anti-defection statute is not at all the Speaker’s responsibility.