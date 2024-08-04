The Great Indian Middle Class’s anger is justified

Some 55% of the country’s income taxes are paid by citizens now while corporates contribute only 45 per cent. Again, when Manmohan Singh left office in 2014, it was the exact opposite -- 65 per cent of income taxes were collected from companies and only 35 per cent from the middle class. In the decade under Manmohan Singh, overall income taxes for the government went up five times, with 62 per cent coming from corporates and 38 per cent from individuals. In Modi’s decade, overall income taxes grew by three times, with 60 per cent coming from individuals and only 40 per cent from corporates. Clearly, even in the more progressive direct taxes, the Modi government placed a greater tax burden on the poorer middle class than on the richer corporates.