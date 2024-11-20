Home
The looming crisis of Antimicrobial Resistance

There is global urgency to act because antibiotics are becoming ineffective in treating even common bacterial infections. Those meant to save lives in hospitals and intensive care units are also failing.

Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 23:03 IST
