The many ways of saying goodbye

Before the coffin is lowered into a grave, family members and friends say their last farewells. These can include prayers, words of remembrance, or personal gestures of farewell, such as placing flowers on the coffin. After sealing, the family members, friends, or funeral directors lower the coffin gently into the grave. A lowering mechanism, such as straps

or ropes, is used to lower the coffin into the grave. Once the coffin has been lowered into the grave, it is precisely positioned in its ultimate resting place with the help of funeral professionals or burial staff. After placing the coffin, the grave is covered with soil. Family members, friends, or cemetery workers may take part in this process by shovelling soil into the grave, symbolising the last act of laying the deceased to rest. While placing the coffin into the grave, religious prayers or readings may be performed.