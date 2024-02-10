The most beautiful woman

Suddenly, the people saw a woman running towards them. The little girl’s eyes brightened up and the crowd saw a happy reunion. On a closer look, the little one’s mother was a very plain-looking woman. She was short and fat and was not anywhere near the conventional notion of ‘beautiful’. The girl turned towards the crowd and declared,”This is my mother and look how beautiful she looks.” Not a single one in the crowd could stop the tears welling up in their eyes.