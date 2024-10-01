Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion

The precarity of jobless growth

It is hard to ignore the sharp rise in the number of young people searching for jobs. Especially in rural areas, gainful employment is scarce, and opportunities for systematic job searches are even rarer.
Gurucharan Gollerkeri
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 22:11 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 September 2024, 22:11 IST
OpinionCommentUnemployment

Follow us on :

Follow Us