<p>There is a RICH theory of happiness. RICH being an acronym for Resources, Intimacy, Competence, and Health. These characteristics are said to define psychological health, which is said to be synonymous with happiness. And who can argue with this? The theory is that these factors are interconnected and contribute collectively to the well-being of an individual, which in turn will trigger happiness. How many are fortunate to have all four of these features in their lives? </p><p>So, what happens to the millions who do not have resources? Whose life is a grind as they struggle to make ends meet? Lives which do not have any meaningful relationships, where loneliness eats them? Or who are not competent in any worthwhile skill or whose health is poor? Are they condemned to being unhappy and sad? The world, after all, does have more such large numbers of people who face failure in some or all of the four attributes and struggle through life – are they doomed to unhappiness as defined by this yardstick? </p>.<p>Undoubtedly money helps – but the million-dollar question is how much? And does the pursuit of money lead to increased happiness? You have but to walk down very many of our shanties and slums to experience the sheer vibrant atmosphere. Thomas Jefferson famously included the ‘pursuit of happiness’ as a noble goal in the Declaration of Independence. Americans, as much as the rest of the world, have since discovered that happiness can be very elusive – and the pursuit of happiness is one of the main reasons for much of the unhappiness in the world.</p>.<p>Aristippus, a Greek philosopher, claimed that happiness was the sum of life’s ‘hedonic moments’. Aristotle said that a life truly worth living is one that produces eudaimonia, the feeling of being ‘watched over by a good angel’. Happiness in either case is subjective. You can be a millionaire and be unhappy; you can be undergoing therapy and yet be positive and happy. In both cases it is attitude which makes the difference. </p><p>An attitude which accepts the vicissitudes and challenges of life without ever losing hope, never falling prey to envy, having faith in God and in one’s own abilities, furnishing the innate good which each of us has and consciously doing the right thing, helping others wherever one can and spreading happiness. Ultimately this is the surest path to happiness.</p>.<p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>