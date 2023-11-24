“Nature does not ask your permission, she has nothing to do with your wishes, and whether you like her laws or dislike them, you are bound to accept her as she is, and consequently all her conclusions.”-Fyodor Dostoyevsky
Let me narrate a short story! Three men were being taken to heaven. They suddenly had a vision of a lion killing a deer.Each of them had to share their opinion on the vision. One of them pointed out that the lion was punishable.
No sooner had he uttered those words, the doors of heaven were closed on him. The next person commented that the deer was not alert and hence attained it’s doom. The doors of heaven were closed to him too. The third one said that he had nothing to comment on the vision. The doors of heaven welcomed him.
Well! Though the story is crisp, it has lots to convey. The creator of the universe has devised this world in such a way that each and every atom of it obeys certain principles. When these governing laws take a jolt, it leads to disastrous consequences. In the above story,a lion killing a deer may be a gory sight to behold, but it is just part of the food web-chain, isn’t it?Any disruption in this chain can disrupt the whole ecosystem.
The recent much sought after film by Oppenheimer draws the same conclusions. Though Oppenheimer took pride in inventing the atom bomb, he later cursed himself for bringing such a weapon into existence.Felling of trees for humanity’s own good, usage of plastics, creating environmental pollution and what not! Man has done every possible thing to awaken nature’s fury, such as climate change, soil erosion, poor air quality, undrinkable water, global warming, etc.
When nature ‘s laws are questioned, the living beings on this planet have to face severe consequences accordingly.
All said and done, as the great author Henry Miller rightly puts it:
“The world is not to be put in order. The world is in order. It is for us to put ourselves in unison with this order.”