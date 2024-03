Over the months, it became clearer to me that following Jesus Christ was not a matter of birth, but of many choices – to admit to God’s existence and his sovereignty in defining right and wrong, and most difficult of all, to admit that Jesus Christ was the only being who claimed to offer forgiveness of sins, and to accept the incredible idea that his forgiveness should mean something to me. While on the one hand I was sceptical about these claims, on the other hand my inner void deepened – two seemingly independent dimensions.