Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Trump flirts with ultimate tax cut: No taxes at all

Trump flirts with ultimate tax cut: No taxes at all

The former president has repeatedly praised a period in American history when there was no income tax, and the country relied on tariffs to fund the government

Follow Us :

International New York Times
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 21:01 IST
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
United StatesDonald TrumpOpinionWorld

Follow us on :

Follow Us