Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Trump’s whims and Washington’s warnings. India is the fall guy

Trump’s whims and Washington’s warnings. India is the fall guy

Despite renewing a defence pact, strategic cooperation between India and the US appears increasingly fragile
Sushma Ramachandran
Last Updated : 12 November 2025, 04:59 IST
Last Updated : 12 November 2025, 04:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
India NewsWorld newsUnited StatesDonald TrumpOpinion

Follow us on :

Follow Us