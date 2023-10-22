No. She had come to the right place—for the wrong reasons. She wanted to relive her enchanted childhood when she saw the world as a magical place where even a garret of musty old books became an Ali Baba’a cave that opened to a mysterious, many splendoured world. She made the sad mistake of turning the clock back, which many of us do to relive a happy, carefree past. I too have done it on the foolish assumption that I can recapture my past. I have walked the dusty corridors of Central College, whose English department was an El Dorodo for me with its outstanding teachers and brilliant pupils. The library, the red sandstone building, the timeless clock tower, and the gallery classrooms. When I climbed the curved staircase to reach the English department, where giants unravelled the beauty of English prose and poetry, I felt only centuries of dust cling to my fingers. I dare not look inside the classrooms, where, as a pupil and later, as a teacher, my senses were saturated with magical words and phrases in that thing called literature.