Union Budget 2024: A mixed bag at best

The minister has also announced three schemes under employment-linked incentives and said the government will allocate Rs 2 lakh crore for job creation over the next five years. Scheme A includes the direct benefit transfer of a one-month salary in three instalments up to Rs 15,000 to first-time employees registered with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). Scheme B revolves around job creation in the manufacturing sector. Scheme C envisages support for employers by way of reimbursement to employers of up to Rs 3,000 per month for two years towards their EPFO contribution for each additional employee. The real impact of these schemes on employment generation will depend on how they are actually implemented on the ground and whether these incentives are viewed as substantive by employers.