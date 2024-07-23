Fiscal adjustments to promote growth

To enhance revenue generation, a hike is announced in the long-term capital gains tax from 10 per cent to 12.5 per ent. This might have been driven by the equity market bubble and huge profit-booking by investors. Actually, a signal towards this move was given by the government’s Economic Survey for FY24 released on July 22, which stated that “if equity market’s claims on the real economy are excessively high, it is a harbinger of market instability rather than resilience”. Many changes were also introduced for those opting for the new income tax regime including a revision in the standard deduction for individuals and pensioners. The Government of India expects these changes to benefit about 40 million salaried individuals and pensioners.

It is laudable that the government has stayed committed to fiscal discipline and has defined a more aggressive fiscal glide path. However, its measures to address the lingering concerns on increased unemployment, income and consumption inequality, declining trend of foreign direct investment are nearsighted.

Many economists advise India to look at the success of East Asian nations to draw relevant lessons. But we need to understand that these countries did many fundamental things that laid the foundation for their superior economic growth performance. ‘Universal Education’ and ‘Primary Health Care’ were a key element of their economic reforms. Their economic growth model, termed ‘Productivist Welfare Capitalism’ (PWC), symbolised a model of strong State intervention in the macroeconomic design. This model placed greater emphasis on State-funded public education and health and lower emphasis on other subsidy measures. Their policy choices were governed by their demographics. Given a higher percentage of young people, these nations tried to develop a highly educated, skilled and healthy workforce that could contribute to economic growth. All East Asian countries made heavy investments in education and healthcare, with the State playing a central role in these sectors.

If we look at the actual share of funds allocated by the recent Union Budget to these two primary sectors, the resultant picture is quite worrisome. So far as the spending on ‘education’ is concerned, its share in total GDP has stayed around 0.37 per cent during FY23 to FY25 and for spending on ‘health’, the share is hovering near 0.27 per cent for the same period.

Budgets (both at the central and state levels) need to focus more on creating a framework for long-term growth rather than doling out largesse to the stressed sectors, year after year.

(Rupa Rege Nitsure, former chief economist in the BFSI sector, is a research economist.)