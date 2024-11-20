Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Voting and watching them vote

Voting and watching them vote

Now think of the elections in the world’s second-largest democracy, the United States. I had the rare opportunity of observing not one but two elections in two different cities at two different times, 16 years apart.

Follow Us :

Lakshmi R Srinivas
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 23:14 IST
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
votingOpinionRight in the middle

Follow us on :

Follow Us