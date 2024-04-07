Watch the elections, you’ll see the chasm that our democracy is unable to cross

Why do the marginalised vote? Beyond the obvious fight for a political voice, those who are vulnerable are left with no choice but to hope that their vote can bring about some change, even if it is marginal or incremental. Voting is also the only power that society has offered them without limitation. Not only can they effect change, but can also do so in anonymity. It is largely a safe place. This argument can be challenged, because we have had cases of candidates pointing to communities and accusing them of not voting for them. Despite these anomalies, the voter is able to exercise her right without fear. This is a great quinquennial gift of power. Voting is not just an act of identity assertion, seeking socio-political gain or economic benefits, but also a moment of freedom. A moment when David can topple Goliath. When all Goliaths, irrespective of their social location or political affiliation, are found to be made of the same cloth, the choice becomes intertwined with social identities.