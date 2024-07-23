We need a strategy to manage our water

Come rain, floods, or heat, India’s freshwater crisis is no secret. In summer this year, cities such as New Delhi, Pune and Bengaluru already saw acute water stress. As the new government decides its priorities for the next five years, India must strategise for water in mission mode. The upcoming Budget must reflect this priority, on everything from groundwater to inclusive policies.
India is the largest user of groundwater globally. Given the current rate of groundwater depletion, 63 per cent of districts are under stress, which puts 25 per cent of agriculture at risk. Further, intensive agriculture coupled with urbanisation and industrialisation, impact river systems, which are crucial for domestic water demands. According to the Central Pollution Control Board water quality data, there are 351 polluted rivers in India. But these are not new issues. Since India’s first National Water Policy in 1987, effective water management has been a persistent problem. Now, critical risks to water systems—such as climate change, disasters, inter-state water conflicts, lack of access, and alterations in water use patterns—are increasing.
To foster improved coordination across sectors and policies, India must act on five key areas.
First, change how we govern water. India currently has seven national policies and schemes directly addressing various aspects of water supply and demand. However, analyses by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) and International Water Management Institute (IWMI) shows that most of these policies do try to integrate ‘nexus thinking’—an approach that links water with food, energy, and rural development—but only to varying degrees.
For instance, in Rajasthan, the Indira Gandhi Nahar Pariyojana aims to improve infrastructure for irrigation and drinking water in severely water-scarce areas of the Thar desert. However, it does not explicitly align with policies on efficient agricultural water use, solar-powered irrigation for energy security, and ensuring water and food security. As we move forward, it will be critical to enhance coherence with other policies aimed at the same beneficiary group and having the same objectives.
The Atal Bhujal Yojana, for instance, exemplifies this strategy by not merely advocating participatory groundwater management but also aligning with complementary initiatives like the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) for supply-side water management and the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai
Yojana (PMKSY) for efficient water use in agriculture.
Second, follow a circular model of policy research and implementation, with regular feedback. For instance, instead of a linear policy formulation to evaluation model, the Odisha Millet Mission, launched in 2017, follows a truly circular model. It brings in academia, research, and industry for locally relevant solutions. As a result, the policy, now implemented in 177 blocks of the state, has developed strong entrepreneurship models for millet-based product development to revive the rural economy. Further, research institutions continuously monitor implementation to bring in necessary changes to the guidelines. Such process innovation goes beyond the usual siloed policy development and implementation. It also makes the Odisha Millet Mission a good example to emulate in managing water systems, given the large number of organisations working on water research–policy, technology, finance and governance—in India.
Third, the Union government should create an inclusive and reliable data infrastructure for water, even though water is a state subject. Data remains a significant obstacle in generating essential research evidence, particularly when it comes to validated, granular data. For instance, the Ganga Knowledge Centre under Namami Gange generates scientific and technical knowledge for all stakeholders involved in the conservation of the river. This is a good model for other water sectors to follow. The National Statistical Office, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, should prioritise strengthening standardisation, modernisation, and harmonisation of environmental data without delay. Here, two key inclusions are essential: first, the ethical use of emerging technologies like AI to support real-time decision-making, and second, the use of participatory methods to include a diversity of stakeholders to bring the margins into the mainstream of policymaking.
Fourth, focus on engaging communities and communicating right. This can bridge the gap between science, policy, and community action. Actively involving people in water management can foster a sense of ownership. A role model on this front is the Kerala government’s 2023 Water Budget, which adopts a participatory approach in the preparation of the water budget with specific attention to local communities and coordinating with local self-government institutions. Valuing community knowledge is pivotal to saving resources.
Finally, we cannot solve the water issue without deeper collaboration and stronger diplomatic relations. Shared river basins with neighbouring countries such as Nepal, Bangladesh and Bhutan, or shared state aquifers like the alluvial aquifers between Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, Odisha and Rajasthan, necessitate a nuanced grasp of transboundary water dynamics. Increasing water conflicts, even in peaceful settings, highlight the significance of water diplomacy and multilateral agreements. For regional water security, set up and ensure work through bilateral committees like the Joint Expert Team on Flood Forecasting and the Joint Technical Team on Flood Management between India and Bhutan. On inter-state cooperation, multi-level governance with institutions created at the national, state, and district levels, like in the Namami Gange Programme, is crucial.
Stringing these strategic steps together is crucial to transition from water scarcity to water security in India. Bring together science, policy, and people.
(Suparana Katyaini is a Programme Lead at the Council on Energy,
Environment and Water and Suchiradipta Bhattacharjee is a Policy Engagement Specialist at the International Water Management Institute)