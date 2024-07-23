We need a strategy to manage our water

Third, the Union government should create an inclusive and reliable data infrastructure for water, even though water is a state subject. Data remains a significant obstacle in generating essential research evidence, particularly when it comes to validated, granular data. For instance, the Ganga Knowledge Centre under Namami Gange generates scientific and technical knowledge for all stakeholders involved in the conservation of the river. This is a good model for other water sectors to follow. The National Statistical Office, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, should prioritise strengthening standardisation, modernisation, and harmonisation of environmental data without delay. Here, two key inclusions are essential: first, the ethical use of emerging technologies like AI to support real-time decision-making, and second, the use of participatory methods to include a diversity of stakeholders to bring the margins into the mainstream of policymaking.