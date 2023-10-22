What HEIs need

Discontinuation of Affiliation: This archaic legacy of the British Raj that does not exist anywhere in the developed world has to be summarily abolished by 2035, as rightly recommended by NEP-2020. Sponsors of new colleges, whether private or government, must operate in compliance with the policy framework laid down by the UGC as well as the State Council for Higher Education. Colleges established under this new paradigm should be allowed to function freely for the first five years without unnecessary interference. Thereafter, their functioning should be reviewed by an expert committee. Those that have shown signs of progress shall be permitted to continue, while others with poor performance shall be mercilessly shut down (this stipulation must be clearly set forth in the guidelines for starting new colleges). All colleges, young and old, shall be autonomous or constituents of universities of their choice, as suggested by NEP-20.