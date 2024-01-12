What next for Indian federalism? 

The approach adopted by the court has the effect of strengthening the powers of the Union government and could further perpetuate an already skewed federal structure. Changes enabled by the courts can weaken state governments and increase the risk of a ‘federal takeover.’ Expanding the Union’s powers when a state assembly is dissolved presents complications. In the current times, conflicts between the states and the Union are frequent, on issues ranging from welfare measures to caste census to law and order issues. Additionally, state politics have become increasingly volatile, with frequent attempts to destabilise elected governments through weak anti-defection laws, escalating the risk of President’s Rule in the states. The judgement now effectively enables the Union, during President’s Rule, to transition from a caretaker role to a fully empowered governing body, capable of overturning decisions of the previous government and enacting new laws aligned with its priorities. This is a stark departure from the Supreme Court’s previous stance in SR Bommai and the reports of the Sarkaria Commission, where it held that the role of the Union government during President’s Rule must be merely restorative and limited to day-to-day governance, and must desist from permanent and irreversible changes.