Why China wants South Korea to stay open

By Tim Culpan

Beijing has good reason to push Seoul to keep its doors open. The motivations are driven less by a belief in free trade and more about the emerging sectors where China is becoming a global leader, areas of South Korean industry most vulnerable to new competition.

Both sides should “maintain stable and smooth industrial and supply chains” between them and the world, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said Sunday ahead of the two nations’ three-way summit this week that included Japan. “China is ready to work with South Korea to accelerate the second phase of China-South Korea Free Trade Agreement negotiations,” the official Xinhua News Agency cited Li as saying.

In geopolitics, there’s no such thing as free-trade absolutism. Countries pick and choose which counterparts are offered unfettered access and which have tariffs blocking their path. If leaders sense a rival may have a competitive edge, then barriers go up; the US escalation of duties against Chinese electric vehicles and solar cells are one example. China hasn’t been innocent either, raising import taxes on US products in response to the trade war started by the Trump administration.

With South Korea, though, China seems happy with the current situation. That's because Beijing is fast catching up in the export sectors dominated by its neighbour. South Korea remains technologically superior, yet its value to Beijing is as a supplier of know-how, not the final goods that come out of the factories. Continued open access to more-advanced providers is crucial for China to get its hands on the people and equipment required to close the gap with rivals including South Korea and the US.

Memory chips, cars — especially EVs — and shipbuilding are among industries with the greatest potential in the world’s second-largest economy, and categories where it has, or may soon, become a global leader. For decades they’ve also been South Korea’s biggest industries.

In shipbuilding, South Korea was once the world's premier supplier and remains a major source of new vessels, driven by the Hyundai, Samsung and Daewoo chaebol. But China took the top spot five years ago and keeps growing, closing in on 50 per cent of worldwide market share.