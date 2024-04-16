Why everyone in finance is getting ripped

Graham Ambrose has never felt stronger. He can barbell back squat 145kg (320 lbs) for four sets of six repetitions and bench-press more than 100kg for a single rep. His friends and colleagues notice that his clothes fit tighter and he’s fond of posting mirror selfies on Instagram.

But Ambrose isn’t a Gen-Z attention seeker: The 55 year old is a managing director at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The London-based equity franchise sales specialist also has his own podcast, where he waxes lyrical about the benefits of picking up heavy things alongside his personal trainer who calls him “G-dog.”

A Goldman MD is not exactly man-of-the-people, but many Bloomberg Opinion readers will find Ambrose’s fitness experience more relatable than that of influencers in their 20s who don’t have as many work and family commitments. His message is one that finance workers absolutely need to hear, and it couldn’t come at a better time.