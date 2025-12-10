<p class="bodytext">It has been the opinion of many seers and sages of India that the Vedas were revealed by the Almighty at the beginning of the universe for guiding mankind. Like a consumer is given a user manual with the machinery he buys, the Vedas are the manual for human life on earth as to how a human being with his focus on balanced growth by way of physical, mental and spiritual development can lead his life to achieve the fourfold goals of life: Dharma, Artha, Kaam and Moksha. Aimed to inspire man to make the fullest use of this life, enjoy without attachment, achieve an internal state of balance and harmony and earn an almost permanent bliss here and hereafter. </p>.<p class="bodytext">In a way Vedas have the knowledge that a man needs for his sustenance and development on the earth planet. Every minute and meaningful knowledge of the Universe, guidance or instructions for individuals, domestic, social, national or international harmonious, sustainable and holistic development is provided in the Vedas in seed forms. No aspect of human activity and no sphere of world knowledge are beyond the confines of the Vedas. If it dwells on the duties of a student, it also speaks about the duties of a teacher. Likewise, a king and his subjects can work in perfect harmony for the development and advancement of the State so that everyone feels the glow of progress. </p>.From Vedas to Vivekananda, India's culture is rich: Modi.<p class="bodytext">The Vedas transcend boundaries of religion, caste or race. Nowhere in the Vedas is there any reference to any religion. It is directed towards the upliftment of human beings irrespective of their religion or origin. ‘Manurbhav’ is its cherished goal. ‘Be a man’ and lead your life by linking yourself with other human beings and creatures. The Vedas encapsulate how an individual should live so that he moves from physical progress to spiritual advancement and, in the process, attains eternal bliss called moksha. At the same time, he has not to be satisfied and happy only with his personal advancement but should work for the advancement and growth of all in the society in which he lives. These lessons are in the form of hymns in Sanskrit. We don’t need to memorise and chant these hymns; we need to understand the message and try to embrace it in life. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Thus, the Vedas have a special place, as these are believed to have existed much before the notion of religions in the world was even born. </p>