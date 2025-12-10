Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
 Why the Vedas have a special place

 Why the Vedas have a special place

The Vedas transcend boundaries of religion, caste or race. Nowhere in the Vedas is there any reference to any religion
Bhartendu Sood
Last Updated : 09 December 2025, 18:55 IST
Last Updated : 09 December 2025, 18:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionOasisVedas

Follow us on :

Follow Us